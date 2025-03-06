Man charged in connection with series of Dacorum muggings involving elderly victims

A man has been named and charged with the police in connection with a series of muggings committed in the Hertfordshire area.

This afternoon, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a number of charges have been brought against Dorriano Dos Santos Ferreira Farias, 37, of no fixed abode.

He is linked to robberies committed in the Dacorum and St Albans areas of Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed he has been charged with:

-Four counts of robbery

-Two counts of attempted robbery

-Three counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place

-Dangerous driving

-Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

-Driving with no insurance

He appeared before Hatfield Remand Court today and it was agreed that he would remain in police custody until his next court hearing on April 3.

All of the incidents linked to the charges happened between February 14 and March 1.

The following incidents have been reported to the police:

-A robbery in Chipperfield on March 1, where a wallet was stolen from an elderly man on a driveway.

-A robbery in Belmont Road, Hemel Hempstead, on February 28, when a purse was stolen from a woman’s handbag after she had used a cash machine in Apsley.

-An attempted robbery in Kings Langley on February 27 when a woman’s coat was grabbed.

-A robbery in Bovingdon on February 24 when cards and cash were stolen from an elderly man after he had used a cash machine.

-An attempted robbery in St Albans Road, Hemel Hempstead on February 20 when money was demanded in an underpass.

-A robbery in Civic Close, St Albans, on February 14 when a handbag was stolen from a woman who had just used a cash machine.

Detective Inspector John Prendergast said: “We understand that these incidents have caused shock and concern among the local community. An extensive investigation was carried out, enabling us to make an arrest and secure charges. The case is now progressing through the courts.”