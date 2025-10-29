Man charged in connection with Hemel Hempstead nightclub assault which left victim hospitalised

Police

A man has been charged in connection with an assault reported in a nightclub in Hemel Hempstead.

Liam Loughran, aged 29, of Windsor Court in Colchester, was charged with Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) last Monday.

Loughran’s charge relates to an incident which took place in Volts Nightclub on Waterhouse Street, at around 1.15am on June 14.

Following an alleged assault a man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment on a laceration to his head and a black eye. Both injuries were suffered during the alleged beating.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is still appealing for new witnesses to come forward and has confirmed that Loughran is being held in police custody.

Detective Constable Jake Smith, from the Dacorum Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is now launching a fresh appeal for information and witnesses.

“Although we have now secured a charge and remand in connection with this incident, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward as we progress the case through the courts,” said DC Smith.

He added: “We would like to make a direct appeal to anyone who may have been at Voltz at the time, including any members of staff at the nightclub, who have not already spoken to us, to please come forward if they have any information.

“Did you witness what happened, or the lead up or aftermath? If you can help, please contact us as soon as possible quoting crime reference 41/54252/25.”

Loughran is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on November 18.