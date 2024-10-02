Man charged as police seize speedboat and supercars in fraud investigation covering Hertfordshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A counter terrorism police unit has charged a man in connection with a wide ranging fraud investigation, which has included enquiries in a Hertfordshire village.

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) confirmed the arrest of a man from London in connection with an investigation that involved raiding a property in Radlett.

As part of the large-scale operation, a speedboat and 22 high-value cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins and several others have been recovered by police officers.

Yesterday (1 October), police confirmed they had formally charged Anopkumar Maudhoo, 45, of Wapping in London. He will be tried for four counts of fraud by false representation.

He was charged on Friday (28 September), after investigators used search warrants to raid 11 different locations in Central London and Radlett. Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering offences, the unit has confirmed.

As well as the luxury transport, investigators seized an estimated £70,000 in cash, documents, and digital devices were taken as evidence.

Maudhoo’s arrest is linked to alleged crimes where victims are said to have been offered investment opportunities in the purchase of repossessed properties or the re-development of plots of land.

ERSOU confirmed that Maudhoo will remain under police supervision until he is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 25 October.

The other three people arrested have been released without charge, but remain under investigation pending further enquiries.