Man broke into Hemel Hempstead home and attacked occupant when confronted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are hunting a man who broke into a home in Hemel Hempstead and then attacked an occupant.

Between 8.45pm and 9pm on Saturday 23 March, an intruder was reportedly found by a resident inside an address in Goldcroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another occupant forced the man to leave, before the intruder got physical in the garden. Hertfordshire Constabulary has said the victim suffered minor injuries to his hand, leg and face during the scuffle.

Police

According to police reports the intruder got into a dark-coloured vehicle and drove off in the direction of Bennetts End Road, after the altercation.

Detective Constable Amy Kemp who is investigating said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around the incident. As part of this, I am appealing to the public for information.

“Do you remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously in the Goldcroft area during the evening on Saturday 23 March?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has information at all is asked to please contact me by emailing [email protected].”

Information regarding the incident can be reported to the police online, via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/23881/24.