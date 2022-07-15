A man has been left blinded in one eye after being attacked with a scaffolding pole in Hemel Hempstead.

The victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in Thumpers when two men smashed the front window.

One of the men attacked him with a metal pole, causing lacerations to his face and blinding him in one eye.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The driver was assaulted by the second man, who broke his nose.

The attack happened at around 10pm on Sunday, June 26 – and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “This unprovoked attack has left the victim with serious injuries – he sustained a broken tibia and a broken elbow, and has permanently lost sight in one of his eyes.

“This happened in a residential area, and it is likely that several people may have witnessed it or overhead the commotion. If you have any information and have not yet spoken to police, please get in contact as soon as possible. Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be key to progressing our

investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email DC Ball at [email protected], report it online or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/54097/22.