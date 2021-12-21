Man arrested over indecent exposures on Hemel Hempstead buses

A man has been arrested in connection with three indecent exposures which occurred on buses between Hemel Hempstead and Watford.

The 33-year-old from Kings Langley was arrested today (Tuesday) on suspicion of indecent exposure, sexual assault by touching and outraging public decency, and he remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest relates to three incidents on the 500 bus route between Hemel Hempstead and Watford on Wednesday, October 20, Monday, November 8, and Monday, November 22, respectively.

Detective Constable James Macpherson, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “We currently have a man in custody in connection with our investigation.

"We have updated the victims of these incidents and are continuing our enquiries.

“We’d like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation, so we ask them to be mindful when posting comments on public forums such as local social media sites.”