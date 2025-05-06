Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and drug driving after pedestrian killed in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 40s was killed in a Hemel Hempstead collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Hemel Hempstead at around 5pm yesterday (Monday 5 May).

There were reports of a collision between a blue BMW M240 and a pedestrian on Redbourn Road, near to the Hartwell Ford dealership.

Emergency services attended the scene including an air ambulance.

Police have arrested a man in his 30s

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving. He is in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision or saw the blue BMW, or the pedestrian in the moments prior to the incident. If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured something that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can email me.”

You can also report information online, speak to the Force Communications Room via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 527 of 5 May.

Dash cam footage can be uploaded at herts.police.uk/dashcamupload.