Man arrested in Hemel Hempstead as police seize crack and heroin during crackdown

A man was arrested in Hemel Hempstead on Saturday evening (14 September) in connection with a police investigation which led to the seizure of suspected crack and heroin.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the arrest of the unnamed man was linked to an operation where it recovered a “large quantity” of suspected class A drugs in the Grovehill area of Hemel Hempstead.

Officers spotted a vehicle near the shops in Henry Wells Square that was flagged as being ‘of interest’ to the authorities.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the driver spotted police officers and drove away recklessly, damaging parked vehicles in the process.

Police officers caught up to the suspected offender at Marchmont Green. At this point the offender left his car and ran off, before being detained by the police nearby.

Around 60 wraps of suspected crack and heroin were found in the abandoned vehicle along with more than £1,000 in cash and three mobile phones, Hertfordshire Constabulary reports.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Soon after the individual’s arrest, Hertfordshire Constabulary raided a home linked to the man in Enfield. Police officers found more money and mobile phones, along with a flick knife.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released the man on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Dave Skarratts said: “Over the past few weeks we’ve been carrying out targeted enforcement in the Grovehill area, as part of an ongoing project to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We’re working alongside our partners and the local community to tackle issues in the long term and help increase feelings of safety.

“I want to send a strong message that we will be relentlessly targeting those we believe to be involved in criminal activity, causing them as much misery as they cause innocent members of the public.

“If you have any information which may assist us, please do not hesitate to report it. If you would prefer to pass information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers.”

Information can be reported to the police online, they can be contacted via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.