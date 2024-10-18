Man arrested in connection with suspected shoplifting incident in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing shoplifting investigation in Hemel Hempstead.

This morning (18 October), Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the arrest of a 40-year-old from Hemel Hempstead.

His arrest is linked to a shoplifting crackdown launched by the police force.

He was arrested yesterday (17 October) in Hemel Hempstead on suspicion of receiving suspected stolen goods, by a retail complex in the town.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that the 40-year-old has been released from custody while it continues to investigate.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Dave Skarratts said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and it can have a huge impact on businesses.

“We want to make sure we’re doing all we can to deter offenders. As part of this, we’re not only looking at those who steal items in the first place, but also at those who go on to receive and profit from those goods.

“If you have any information which may assist us, please get in touch. You can do so anonymously via Crimestoppers if you wish.”

Currently the police force is undertaking a Safer Business Action Week initiative. This national project has seen police forces working with businesses and communities to limit retail crime.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says its officers have been visiting businesses and providing advice to people in the retail industry. There were also discussions with shopworkers addressing how the police can better understand what they come up against on a daily basis.