Man arrested in connection to 'concerning' Hemel Hempstead attack where woman collapsed

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and robbery

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery reported in Hemel Hempstead last week.

A 54-year-old man from Edmonton was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and robbery, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed this morning (19 January).

His arrest has been made in connection to an incident which was described by the police as ‘concerning’. Between 4am and 4.20am a woman was walking along St John’s Road last Thursday (11 January). She was allegedly grabbed and verbally threatened to get into a vehicle.

She collapsed to the floor in fear and her handbag was stolen before the suspect left the area.

Following what the police has described as a ‘thorough investigation’, an arrest was made in connection to the incident in the early hours of yesterday. He has since been released on bail whilst police investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Jason Finnegan said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured but this was a very frightening ordeal for her and she continues to be supported.

“We understand the concern that this incident also caused among the local community and have had a team of detectives working day and night to trace a suspect while patrols were increased.

“We’ve reviewed hours of footage from more than 50 CCTV systems as part of our enquiries and have employed several other police tactics which have enabled us to make an arrest.

“The arrested man has been released on bail under strict conditions, while further enquiries are carried out.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who contacted us with information, your calls really do make a difference. If you have information and haven’t yet spoken with police, we’d still like to hear from you as we work to progress the case.”

Information can be reported to the police online, their operators can be contacted via a web chat, and information can also be reported via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/2784/24.