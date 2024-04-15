Man arrested following driveway collision with pedestrian near Hemel Hempstead
A man has been arrested after a woman was involved in a collision near a driveway in Pimlico near Hemel Hempstead.
Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam or CCTV footage following the incident in Harthall Lane on Friday (April 12) between 8.15am and 9am
The victim, in her 30s, suffered a fractured pelvis and was taken to hospital where she remains.
A 43-year-old man from Pimlico was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and theft. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Detective Constable Thomas Eldred said: “Our enquires continue, and I am appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to come forward.
“If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage. Additionally, if you have a doorbell camera and captured anything of note, or have any further information to assist our investigation, please email me at [email protected]. Thank you.”
Information can be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/29127/24.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.