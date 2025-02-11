Man arrested as police identify suspected brothels in Hertfordshire during modern slavery investigation

A man suspected of running a brothel and accused of exploiting vulnerable women has been arrested.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed the arrest was made during a larger investigation into potential modern slavery offences being committed in the county.

During a three-day operation between 3 and 6 February, the police force visited two suspected brothels in Potters Bar and St Albans. Evidence gathered by the police force indicated that people were potentially being exploited at the venues.

In connection with the investigation police units also went to a property in Barnett believed to have been used by sex workers.

During the sting, a 56-year-old man from North London was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to control prostitution. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed he was released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Carmine Zanfardino, from the MSHTU, said: “We spoke to numerous women within these addresses who were all foreign nationals and helped them with any safeguarding concerns. The women were also helped to access the Salvation Army, Red Cross, ISVAs and Victim Navigators. I would like to thank the Vineyard Church, in St Albans, who allowed us to use their church as a reception centre where potential victims could be taken to, and our partners could use as a base.

“This operation was intelligence led and whilst it is often difficult to recognise exploitation, we need people to be aware of the signs that someone is being exploited and report their suspicions. Whilst not all sex workers are victims of exploitation, many are vulnerable and are more at risk of exploitation by criminal gangs.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises anyone with concerns about human trafficking or modern slavery to call the police via 101 or the national Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700. In an emergency call 999. The Beacon victim care hotline 03000 11 55 55 is open from Monday to Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday 9am-5pm, Hertfordshire Constabulary adds.