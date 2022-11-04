The Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) swooped on the address in Hemel Hempstead this morning and seized the drugs. A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of class A drugs, and remains in police custody.

PC Emma Carroll, from Hemel Hempstead SNT, said: “Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams work relentlessly to prevent Illicit drugs from reaching the streets. Drugs are at the root of untold harm and misery and will not be tolerated in our town, and we will continue our hard work to bring anyone involved in drugs to justice and I hope this news is reassuring to residents.”