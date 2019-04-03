Man arrested after alleged theft from car in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged theft from a silver Renault Scenic in Hemel Hempstead.

At 5.15pm on Tuesday, March 26, the car parked in Lower Adeyfield Road was reportedly broken into.

Officers attended and a 31-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead was arrested on suspicion of theft from motor vehicle. He was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: “A member of the public witnessed this incident and phoned police. We urge this individual to please come forward to assist our investigation.

“I also ask anyone else who witnessed this incident to please email me on stephen.cahill@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/27957/19.”

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111