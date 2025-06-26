Man and woman jailed after attack that leaves Hemel Hempstead victim blind

A man and woman from Hertfordshire have been sent to jail after they were found guilty of committing an assault which led to a man losing his eyesight.

A court heard that the pair assaulted an individual to the point where he suffered injuries which led to him being left with permanent sight loss.

They were also convicted of committing another mugging in the Hertfordshire area, a court heard.

In total, Sophie Larman, aged 21, and Jason Pinner, aged 49, both formerly of Margery Wood in Welwyn Garden City, will spend a combined 15 years behind bars. They were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last Wednesday.

They were tried for their crimes 14 months earlier, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed. Both offences were committed in Hertfordshire in September 2023, the police force also revealed.

The first incident took place on September 20, a man aged in his 20s, who was known to Larman, met with her in Welwyn Garden City. Pinner attacked him and the victim was left with injuries to his head and legs, which Hertfordshire Constabulary says amounted to gross bodily harm.

After the assault the criminals stole a mobile phone and £320 in cash from the victim, St Albans Crown Court heard.

One day later, Larman and Pinner went to a house in Hemel Hempstead where a man, who was also known to them, was attacked. During their visit the man was beaten and left with multiple wounds to the head and torso leaving him with permanent sight loss. A day later the pair were arrested.

Larman was handed a prison term of five years and six months for one count of robbery and one count of gross bodily harm. Pinner was jailed for nine years and six months for two counts of gross bodily harm.

Detective Constable Michael Knight, from the Dacorum LCU, led the investigation. He said: “The attacks carried out by Pinner and Larman were despicable, leaving their helpless victims with serious and, in one case, permanent injuries. Our enquiries allowed us to quickly make arrests and I am pleased they have been given lengthy sentences.”