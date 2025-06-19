Man and woman hospitalised after collision on M1 near Hemel Hempstead

Two vehicles collided on the busy A-road

A man and woman were rushed to hospital after a crash which took place on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead yesterday.

A grey Yamaha scooter was involved in a collision at around 3.50pm yesterday to Junction 8 on the northbound side of the M1 carriageway.

It has been confirmed by the authorities that the scooter collided with the central reservation.

Police officers, ambulances, and an air ambulance were deployed to make the area safe and to attend to both people involved in the crash.

One man in his 40s was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Chris Whales from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “As part of our investigations into what happened, I am appealing to anyone who either witnessed the collision or was driving in the area at the time of the incident to please contact me. If you have any information or dashcam footage, this could assist with our investigation.”

Residents can contact the Sergeant via email here. Information can also be reported to the police online, via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 541 (19 June).