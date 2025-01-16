Man allegedly flashes woman as police investigate Berkhamsted indecent exposure incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire Constabulary has reported today (16 January).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force received reports that an indecent exposure incident had taken place on Cross Oak Road yesterday at around 2.40pm.

A man, described as slim, aged in his mid-50s, with grey hair, allegedly exposed himself from his car to a woman on the path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to police reports the car is a silver 4x4/family type car.

Police

After flashing the woman, the male then continued to drive down Cross Oak Road, towards the direction of Berkhamsted High Street.

PC Sarah Scanlon said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident to come forward, you could have vital information for our investigation.

“Cross Oak Road and Berkhamsted High Street are typically busy around the time the incident is said to have occurred, so please also check dash-cam footage if you have one installed. Please check if you have footage around the area 10 minutes prior and after the reported time as the suspect may have been in the area for a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information can contact me via email at [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that dash cam footage in relation to the incident can be uploaded directly to the police here.

Information can also be sent to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/4423/25.

Witnesses can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online and by calling 0800 555 111.