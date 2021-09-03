Man airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating after a man was airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers were called at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, August 31, following an incident in Hemel Hempstead.

It was reported that a man had been injured at an address in Wilkinson Way.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers attended and located the man in a nearby street, with injuries believed to be stab wounds.

"He was airlifted to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

"Enquiries are continuing at this time, to establish the circumstances around what happened and to trace a suspect believed to be involved.

"Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.

