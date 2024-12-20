Man accused of Hertfordshire crossbow deaths also charged with rape

Kyle Clifford

The man who has been charged by the police in relation with three the deaths of women in Hertfordshire, is also accused of rape.

Kyle Clifford, aged 26, formerly of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, was charged with one count of rape at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (19 December).

During the same hearing he pleaded not guilty to murdering Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt. He also denied carrying an offensive weapon and pleaded not guilty to a false imprisonment charge.

At this stage the former soldier does not need to enter a plea regarding the rape charge.

His not guilty pleas related to an incident in Bushey on 9 July when Carol Hunt died of stab wounds, and her daughters: Hannah Hunt and Louise Hunt were found by emergency responders with fatal crossbow injuries.

They died at their family home, where they lived with their husband and father, BBC 5 Live commentator, John Hunt.

Clifford will be held in prison until a trial date which has been set for 3 March, 2025.

It was proved at an inquest that Hunt died from stab wounds, and her daughters died from crossbow injuries.