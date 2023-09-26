News you can trust since 1858
Man, 28, dies after car collided with house in village between Hemel and Luton

Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
A man aged 28 has died after a car collided with a house in village between Hemel Hempstead and Luton.

Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following the fatal collision in Redbourn on Sunday night (24 September).

At around 8pm, a black Ford Fiesta, which was travelling south along Redbourn Road towards St Albans, collided with a property.

Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.
Officers attended along with the ambulance and fire services.

The driver, a 28 year old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

Detective Constable Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this terrible time.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you were travelling in the area and have a dash cam fitted, please check your footage and get in touch if you can help.

“Please email me at Neil Crosier quoting ISR 719 of 24 September.”

You can also report information online speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.