News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
4 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
6 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
8 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Luton man fined after shoplifting from Boots in Hertfordshire

He was among seven people charged in connection with thefts

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

A man from Luton has been fined more than £200 after reports of a theft from Boots in Hertfordshire.

Lloyd Adams, of Haddon Road, was arrested and charged along with Michael McDonagh, of Westhorpe Gardens in London, after shoplifting from Borehamwood.

Police searched the area near Boots in Borehamwood Shopping Park on April 22 and arrested the pair. The 39-year-old appeared in court on April 24 and was fined £225

Borehamwood Shopping Park's BootsBorehamwood Shopping Park's Boots
Borehamwood Shopping Park's Boots
Most Popular

The fine came after a spate of shoplifting offences in the town, with a total of seven people charged in connection with the crimes One man was charged in connection with three shoplifting offences at a BP petrol station, while three women were arrested after reports of theft from Sports Direct.

On April 25, Hertfordshire Police officers also another man for stealing from the same BP station, Aldi, Next and Co-Op.