A man from Luton has been fined more than £200 after reports of a theft from Boots in Hertfordshire.

Lloyd Adams, of Haddon Road, was arrested and charged along with Michael McDonagh, of Westhorpe Gardens in London, after shoplifting from Borehamwood.

Police searched the area near Boots in Borehamwood Shopping Park on April 22 and arrested the pair. The 39-year-old appeared in court on April 24 and was fined £225

Borehamwood Shopping Park's Boots

The fine came after a spate of shoplifting offences in the town, with a total of seven people charged in connection with the crimes One man was charged in connection with three shoplifting offences at a BP petrol station, while three women were arrested after reports of theft from Sports Direct.