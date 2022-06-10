A man has been prosecuted by Dacorum Borough Council after he helped his uncle to dump rubbish in a country lane.

Kashan Rathore of Runley Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to the unauthorised deposit of controlled waste on June 8 at St Albans Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Rathore was ordered to pay a fine of £480, costs of £744.41 and a victim surcharge of £48.

The court heard how Kashan Rathore, helped his uncle to fly-tip in Coles Lane, Flamstead in September last year. Khawaja Wani, of Harefield Road, Luton, was prosecuted by Dacorum Borough Council in May 2022.

A local environmental enforcement officer went to Coles Lane, Flamstead on September 30 to investigate a report of fly-tipping.

There was a pile of wooden items that had been dumped by the roadside.

A council mobile camera at the location took images of two occupants of a vehicle dumping waste on September 27.

It was confirmed that the vehicle had been hired by Wani at the time of the fly-tipping offence.

Wani was interviewed under caution by the Environmental Enforcement Team and admitted to the offence and confirmed his nephew, Rathore had helped him with dumping the waste.

After failing to attend an interview, Rathore called the council’s environmental enforcement team to confirm involvement but said that he did not get out of the vehicle to deposit the waste, contrary to his uncle's account and the images.