Luton driver arrested following fatal Christmas Eve crash in Hemel Hempstead

Hertfordshire Police are asking for witnesses to come forward

By Olivia Preston
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 9:39am

A woman from Luton has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Hemel Hempstead on Christmas Eve (December 24).

A pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, died following a collision between her and a Nissan Juke on Bennetts End Road at around 6.10pm.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Losing a loved one is devastating at any time, but even more so at this time of year and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.”

Did you see anything?
He added: “We ask that their privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the news.”

A 33-year-old woman from Luton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She is on police bail while enquiries continue.

Hertfordshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and information to help piece together what happened.

Sergeant Cooper said: “Our investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened. We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage. If you were driving in the area and have one fitted, please review it and contact us if you think you may have information to assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], report it online here or call 101 quoting ISR 569 of December 24 2022.