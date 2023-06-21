THE record number of police officers and low crime levels across Hertfordshire are highlighted in the Police and Crime Commissioner’s annual report.

By the end of March this year (2023), Hertfordshire Constabulary had 2415 officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s the highest ‘headcount’ of officers in the force’s history.

Herts PCC David Lloyd

It’s 338 more than in 2019. And it’s 34 more than the government target for the county of 2381.

Meanwhile, crime levels are reported to be the fifth lowest in the country.

The 76,300 crimes reported in 2022/23 may be a 2.6 per cent increase, when compared to the previous 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, says the report, that is still 8.5 per cent lower, when compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2018/19.

The report highlights the average of seven home burglaries a day across the county – which is half the number recorded before the Covid pandemic.

It says, the force continues to commit to an officer attending every home burglary.

And it says a greater number of convicted burglars are now being monitored with GPS ankle tags.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However the most prevalent crime recorded in Hertfordshire last year was said to be ‘fraud and cyber crime’.

And the report highlights the expansion of the county’s Beacon Fraud Hub.

Specialist staff from the hub, says the report, contact every person who reports fraud to advocate on their behalf and to identify vulnerable victims.

And so far, says the report, it has recovered £2.5m for victims

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the report, PCC David Lloyd commits to keeping open at least one ‘operational police station’ in each of the 10 district and borough areas.

And each of those stations, he says, would include dedicated neighbourhood officers, as well as emergency response and detective teams.

Ongoing work to tackle violence against women and girls is highlighted, which ‘is rightly a national concern, and it will remain a priority for Hertfordshire’.

And the report points to a project that improved the ‘sense of safety’ for users of underpasses around Hatfield town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That project included the installation of 29 CCTV cameras, upgraded lighting, security mirrors, graffiti removal and the cutting back of vegetation.

In addition the report highlights £555,288 of additional funding secured from the Ministry of Justice to support victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

And to support male and workplace victims of stalking the PCC reports he has funded an independent stalking advocacy caseworker.

Meanwhile the report also points to the PCC’s funding of a ‘county lines’ trainer to deliver 20 ‘county lines’ themed assemblies to schools in Broxbourne.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it highlights the ‘Street Triage’ scheme which brings together police and health professionals to respond to incidents – between 5pm and 4am – where mental health support is required.

The report also focuses on the need to prevent crime, highlighting the force’s ‘Prevention First’ agenda – which includes early intervention work.

In responding to public concerns, the PCC’s report also highlights new camera systems installed to reduce speeding in villages, ‘barn’ meetings to address the concerns of rural communities and the targeting of crime gangs responsible for fly-tipping.

Mr Lloyd says the police need to be properly resourced and equipped. Nevertheless he said residents in Hertfordshire were paying the fifth lowest policing precept – charged as part of Council Tax bills – in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Annual Report 2022/23 will be presented to a meeting of the Hertfordshire Police and Crime Panel on Thursday (June 22).

The meeting – which will be held at St Albans and City District Council offices – will start at 6pm and can be attended by members of the public.

MEANWHILE Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has committed to ensuring Constabulary buildings – and cars – become more energy efficient.

According to his annual report 2022/23, Mr Lloyd has committed to a five-year programme to ensure the police estate becomes more energy efficient and reduces its impact on the environment.

And up to £3m a year is being invested in fleet replacement, with a deliberate move towards hybrid cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hybrid cars are being selected due to the limited availability – and high cost – of high performance electric cars.