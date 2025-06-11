Long delays as lanes reopen on M1 at Hemel after multi-vehicle collision

Police accident sign for illustration purposes. Photo: Archive

Emergency services have been at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 southbound at Hemel Hempstead.

National Highways East say there is over four miles of congestion and delays of around 25 minutes on normal journey times as a result of the incident.

Lanes one and two had been closed on the M1 southbound between J8 for Hemel and J6A (M25) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Emergency services and Traffic Officers were at the scene.

The lanes reopened just after 12.30pm but Highways warn there is still congestion and delays above normal travel time.