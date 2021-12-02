Large quantity of alcohol and cash stolen from Flamstead Village Stores

Police are investigating after a large quantity of alcohol and cash was stolen from Flamstead Village Stores on Sunday, November 21.

Officers investigating the burglary in Flamstead have released images of two men they would like to identify and speak to as part of their enquiries.

At around 2.30am on Sunday, November 21, Flamstead Village Stores on the High Street, was broken into and a large quantity of alcohol and cash was stolen.

Police have released images of two men they would like to identify

PC Jake Smith, who is investigating, said: “I know the images are of low-resolution and the men have their faces covered, but we have a duty to the victim to explore every avenue as part of our investigation.

“We have already carried out a number of enquiries and now we want to trace the men pictured, as we believe they were in the area at the time of the burglary and will have information that will be very useful to our investigation.

“It’s believed they left the area in a dark-coloured Mini Cooper with two light-coloured stripes on the bonnet.

“If you recognise either of the men or have any further information about the incident that you think could assist our investigation, then please get in touch as soon as possible.”

