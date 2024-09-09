Knife crime and the illegal use of e-scooters are set to be discussed at an online meeting between the Chief Constable of Hertfordshire Police and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Jonathan Ash-Edwards introduced the webinars after taking office as Police and Crime Commissioner earlier this year, as a way of holding Chief Constable Charlie Hall to account.

Ash-Edwards says he plans to focus on knife crime and the illegal use of e-scooters at the next virtual meeting with the Chief Constable, set to be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday September 17.

‘I recognise that knife crime is a problem nationally and, although violent crime is low in Hertfordshire, we are not immune from these issues,’ said Ash-Edwards.

‘I hear from parents and young people that they are concerned about this issue.

‘They rightly want to know what is being done and I will be discussing this with the Chief Constable.

‘E-scooter use in town centres is another topic that the public regularly contact me about.

‘It will be an opportunity to clarify the legal position for the public and ask about what enforcement, seizures and prosecutions the police have undertaken.

‘Police officers are given intrusive powers to stop and search and use force when justified to tackle crime and protect the public.

‘It is right and useful that the public hears the guidelines and policies used by the Constabulary in this area.’

The meeting will take place at Hertfordshire Police’s headquarters in Welwyn Garden City and can be watched either live or as a recording afterwards.