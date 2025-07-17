Knife angel to arrive in Hertfordshire as police force launches anti-violence campaign

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a knife angel will be on display in the county as part of a wider anti-violence campaign.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force is encouraging the public to get involved with its campaign which is designed at deterring young people away from knife crime.

The giant monument is due to arrive in Welwyn Garden City in October. Created by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre, the 27-foot sculpture has been crafted from more than 100,000 knives and blades confiscated by the UK's 43 police forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Pete Frost said: “We’re planning a month-long programme of activities, but we want to give you the chance to shape that.

The knife angel is coming to Hertfordshire . Photo by Peter Robinson.

“Are you passionate about preventing violence and creating a change within communities? We’d love to hear from you.

“Are you the leader of a local community group, and would like to arrange a group visit? We want to hear from you too.

“We’re also recruiting Anti-Violence Champions. Our Champions will support the Knife Angel and its legacy by standing up against all forms of violent behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst this initiative is mainly aimed at young people, anyone who wishes to fully renounce violence is welcome to become an Anti-Violence Champion. All our school age Champions will receive a sticker badge and a certificate to thank them for their efforts in standing up against aggressive behaviour."

Police

People interested in participating are encouraged to email [email protected] and they can become community anti-violence champions.