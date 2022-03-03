Jewellery taken in Hemel Hempstead burglary

Police are appealing for information

Jewellery was stolen in a burglary at a Hemel Hempstead home.

The burglary took place between around 2.30pm and 10pm on Sunday, February 13 on St Agnells Lane.

PC Michael Durrant said: “Extensive enquiries are underway and we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Were you in the area? Did you see something suspicious?

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation. If you can help please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the steps they can take to help protect themselves from burglary. Lower fences at the front of the property are preferable to high fences as they allow for a clear view over the top and don’t provide cover for anyone wishing to hide. At the rear and sides, taller fencing is recommended to prevent easy access.

"Installing CCTV or an accredited burglar alarm can also help to provide peace of mind. For more crime prevention tips, visit www.herts.police.uk/protectyourproperty.”