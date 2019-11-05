Jewellery stolen after burglars raid Hemel Hempstead home

On Sunday, October 27, burglars broke into a Bennetts End Road home by smashing the glass panel in a rear door.

They searched the property and stole a host of possessions, including jewellery.

It happened between 3pm and 10.15pm.

News

Detective constable Peter Spiers said: “This crime has understandably left the victim feeling distressed and upset, especially as many of the items that were stolen were of great sentimental value.

“I want to reassure them that we are doing all we possibly can to determine who is responsible for this and we are currently conducting a number of enquiries.

“Some of the jewellery is quite distinctive so we are asking the public to be aware in case they are offered items for sale.

“If you saw any suspicious activity in the area on the date and time stated, or have seen any of the jewellery offered for sale, then please get in touch.”

Have you seen this jewellery for sale?

If you have any information about the incident call police on 101

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you seen this jewellery for sale?

Have you seen this jewellery for sale?