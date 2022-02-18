Jewellery, cash and knives stolen during burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Items of jewellery, hundreds of pounds' cash and knives have been stolen during a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident happened between 6.30pm and 8.45pm on Wednesday, January 26, when offender(s) broke into a home in Highbarns by damaging the back door of the property.

A messy search was conducted inside the home and the following was stolen:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the jewellery left behind matched pendants that were stolen

> A gold necklace with a heart-shaped gold pendant that has a diamond style of stone

> A gold necklace with a three teardrop pendant (coloured green, yellow and amber)

> A gold necklace with a green stone pendant, surrounded by diamond style stones

> Hundreds of pounds worth of cash

Police released this photo of one of the knives that was left behind

> Knives with bone handles and an engraving (R. Richardson of Sheffield) on the blade.

PC Sarah Scanlon, who is investigating, said: “We are releasing a photo of one of the knives that was left behind, plus photographs of earrings left behind which match the pendants. Do these look familiar to you? Do you think you have seen the pendant necklaces or been offered them for sale? Please get in touch if so.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the burglary and might have useful information. If you think you saw what happened, or spotted something suspicious, don’t hesitate to get in contact. You can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/7317/22.

“We are doing everything we can to investigate but I would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the steps they can take to help protect themselves from burglary. For example, gravel pathways and drives are a good deterrent for burglars as the noise attracts attention. You may also like to consider an accredited burglar alarm system with audible alarm boxes mounted high at the front and rear of your home. If you are out of the property, it can be a good idea to use timer lights so that it looks like somebody is in and puts off any burglars from attempting access.

Some of the earrings left behind matched pendants that were stolen

"Lots more tips can be found on the crime prevention pages of our website at herts.police.uk.” You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

"Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org."