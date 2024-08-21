Individual injured during Hemel Hempstead town centre brawl involving suspected machete
Witnesses say they saw males in the town centre carrying weapons, with people on social media saying they saw one of them carrying a machete.
During the altercations, which took place at the Marlowes area, a person was hit by a vehicle and suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
At just before 7pm yesterday (20 August), a group of males, some wearing balaclavas, clashed in the town centre. Witnesses confirmed that some of the males were carrying weapons.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed three of the males went towards an alleyway in the direction of Asda having followed another male into a nearby shop.
Shortly afterwards, a grey Ford Focus ST mounted the pavement, hitting an individual. Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the victim’s injuries were minor and did not require hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened and to trace those involved as a matter of urgency. Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.”
Witnesses are asking to contact the police online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/69384/24.
Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward.
“I appreciate the nature of this incident will be concerning, and I ask that people do not speculate on social media. Instead, please share any footage or information you have directly with police. I can be emailed at [email protected].”