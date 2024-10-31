Indecent exposure investigation launched after man flashes female dog walker in Hemel Hempstead park

Police

An alleged incident of indecent exposure has been reported to the police in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed this afternoon, that it was investigating an incident that took place in the town on Friday (25 October).

At around 3pm it was reported that a woman was walking her dog along the Nickey Line, just off St Paul’s Road, when she was approached by a man who indecently exposed himself.

Detective Constable Natasha Webbe, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time and a man has been arrested by police in connection with the incident.

“As part of our investigation, we’d be keen to hear from further witnesses or anyone with information. Were you in the area around the time? Did you witness any suspicious activity? If you can help, please get in contact.”

Information can be reported to the detective via her email address: [email protected].

Hertfordshire Constabulary also advises that information can be reported on its website here, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference 41/89786/24.

Residents can also anonymously provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.