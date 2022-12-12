Image released as police hunt woman who may have posed as Hertfordshire learner drivers to take their tests for them

Officers are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman (pictured) they want to speak to in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test

Police are hunting a motorist who they suspect has taken fraudulent driving tests on behalf of other people across the country.

Derbyshire Constabulary said the woman may have completed tests for others at official sites as far wide as North Yorkshire, Hertfordshire and Greater London.

The force said suspicions were first raised about the motorist following an incident at a testing centre on Quintin Road, Derby, on November 18.

They said staff had concerns that one woman present may have been taking a test on behalf of someone else.

But officers have revealed they now suspect that she could have travelled the length and breadth of the country to take tests on behalf of others.

Other similar incidents have also been reported in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Worcestershire, Hereford, Kent, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Greater London area.

Police probing the accusations have released a photograph of a woman they'd like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the woman pictured who they want to speak to in connection with this incident."

Anyone who recognises the woman is urged to contact Derbyshire Constabulary.

In July, Inderjeet Kaur, 29, was jailed after she admitted to police she pretended to be 150 people on their practical and theory driving tests across Britain.

The mother-of-one charged people between £700 and £800 a time, but only 63 cases could be proven by police and she was given eight months in prison.

And in November, Ali Ahmad, 46, was jailed for 18 months for charging up to £1,000 to sit people's driving and theory tests in Leicester.

