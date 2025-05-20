'I led the security operation for the torch lighting at the London Olympics and now I'm joining innovative Herts Police'

There is a new Deputy Chief Constable in Hertfordshire and he has bags of experience, including a major role at the London Olympics.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Mariner has joined the Hertfordshire Constabulary with an impressive CV from 28 years of experience.

Andy joined the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) back in 1997, working in a variety of policing roles.

During his two decades in the capital, Andy was a lead in many major public events, including the Notting Hill Carnival and New Year's Eve celebrations, along with lots of Premier League football matches.

Andy Mariner. Photo: Herts Police

In 2012, Herts Police’s new Deputy Chief Constable led the Olympic Torch security operation working with police forces across the UK to ensure the torch's safe arrival in London.

He moved to Essex Police for nearly 10 years and says he has now chosen to join Herts Police because they are friendly, victim-focused and innovative.

“I am delighted to be joining Hertfordshire – a great organisation with a reputation of being an innovative, friendly and victim-focused constabulary,” Andy said.

“I have visited on a number of occasions over the last few months preparing for my arrival and have been continually impressed by the people I have met, who are passionate and professional and come to work to help people.”

Andy, who lives in west Essex with his wife and has five children, says he enjoys regular gym classes and walking his dog with his family in his spare time.

He joined Essex Police in 2016 as a Superintendent and continued his progression through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable (ACC).

In his role as ACC, Andy was responsible for local policing in Essex, leading their approach to the new national policing guarantee, and also led on their approach to hate crime and engagement with children and young people.

He is a Specialist Firearms commander, public order and CBRN(e) commander. Andy is also the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) lead for stop and search.

Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Andy comes in as a key member of the chief officer team and I know he shares our vision of becoming an outstanding force serving the people of Hertfordshire. He brings with him a wealth of policing experience, dedication and energy with a focus on catching criminals, protecting the vulnerable and driving down crime.”