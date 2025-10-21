Hundreds of arrests and stop and searches made in Hertfordshire under town centre crackdown

A significant amount of arrests and stop and searches were carried out in Hertfordshire as part of a countywide crackdown.

New data released by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office show that 225 arrests and 393 stop searches were carried out over a six-month period.

Called Operation Hotspot the scheme focuses on improving safety around the county’s town centres and was authorised by PCC Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

Further data released by the commissioner shows that over 26,000 hours of additional patrols were carried out and police have recorded a 14.5% decrease in crime and anti-social behaviour. These patrols were extra authorised shifts on top of the already scheduled patrols taking place in Hertfordshire.

Other data linked to the scheme, which covers the first six months of 2025, shows 979 incidents of anti-social behaviour were dealt with and 46 knives were seized.

In areas described as crime hotspots Hertfordshire Constabulary has recorded a 50% fall in muggings. Violent crime is also down in town centres falling by 20% in St Albans city centre, 15% in Hemel Hempstead town centre, 22% in East Hertfordshire’s town centres, 12% in Borehamwood town centre and 16% in Waltham Cross’ hotspot.

Commissioner Ash-Edwards said: “The first year of Operation Hotspot was a huge success, with over 26,000 hours of additional police patrols leading to a 14.5% reduction in crime and anti-social behaviour in town centre hotspots.

“I am delighted to see that even more progress has been made in the first six months of this financial year with the number of patrols, arrests, searches and weapons seizures all up on the same period last year.

“Operation Hotspot is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan – delivering on the public’s desire to see more police patrols, but importantly it is also helping to cut crime and anti-social behaviour, making Hertfordshire’s town centres safer for everyone.

“I would like to thank all of the police officers and PCSOs who are working hard to carry out the additional patrols on top of their day to day work to solve crime, keep people safe and build trust and confidence in local communities.”