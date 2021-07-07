House occupant disturbed man during attempted burglary in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating after an occupant of a house in Hemel Hempstead disturbed a man during an attempted burglary.

Between 11.35pm and 11.45pm on Friday, July 2, an occupant of a house in Bargove Avenue was disturbed by a noise coming from their conservatory roof.

When they went to investigate, they found a male kneeling on the roof who had managed to open a bedroom window.

Police

The suspect then made off down the bottom of the garden and through a neighbour’s garden in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, of medium build, approximately 6ft tall with light brown hair. He was wearing a light grey/pale blue top and was wearing a surgical mask.

PC Jake Smith, who is investigating, said: “The victims were understandably shaken up by what happened and we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible.

“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

"Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital for our investigation.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at [email protected] quoting crime reference 41/50181/21.

“I’d also like to remind local residents to remain vigilant. There are a number of measures you can take to help deter intruders.

"For example, having gravel in your garden can be noisy and attract attention. Thorny plants or trellis on top of perimeter fences will help to deter intruders and you may want to consider an anti-climbing topping on gates, such a decorative spearhead design, as these make it difficult for them to be climbed over.”