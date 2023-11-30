News you can trust since 1858
Horse transporter is stolen from popular Hemel Hempstead park

The horse carrier was taken overnight
By James Lowson
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 12:31 GMT
A transporter was stolen overnight from a popular park in Hemel Hempstead.

A horse carrier was parked outside Gadebridge Park overnight, between the times of 7pm on Wednesday 15 November and 7am on Thursday 16 November, the box disappeared.

Hertfordshire Constabulary launched an appeal to find the missing transporter yesterday (29 November).

The transporter was stolen overnight

Although the vehicle has not been sighted since, it has been captured on ANPR cameras in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, the police force adds.

PC Tom Winter of the Dacorum Intervention Team said: "I am appealing to anyone who has information about the vehicle that has been taken from Gadebridge Park.

“Additionally, if you live in the area, and remember seeing something suspicious please contact me via [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police online, by using their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/91673/23.

Also, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers using its untraceable form, or by calling 0800 555 111.