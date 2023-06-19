Hopes that £70million makeover of Hertfordshire police HQ will boost frontline policing

A £70million investment aims to boost frontline policing services in Hertfordshire.

New buildings at the constabulary HQ in Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City, are hoped to allow police to deliver a better service while reducing the estate long-term revenue costs, as well as meeting commitments on sustainability and the decarbonisation strategy.

Essential services and departments based at the site include the Major Crime Unit, the Force Control Room, victim services, the dog unit, forensic services, the senior leadership team

Artist's impression of the new HQ.

and operational support staff.

Demolition of several of the main buildings is planned to start later this year. The 1960s buildings have issues with flooding, heating malfunctions, IT infrastructure and asbestos contamination.

Several modern buildings will be retained but the main operational block and surrounding buildings will be demolished. The work is expected to be completed in three years, during which officers and staff will be relocated to other buildings on the site or to temporary accommodation off-site.

Analysis of all the alternatives, such as maintaining the current site or relocation, revealed rebuilding on the existing site was the most cost efficient and operationally effective option.

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, said: “This is all about ensuring that the people of Hertfordshire continue to get the very best policing service they deserve. We now have a record high number of officers in the constabulary, and I am pleased to announce these new facilities will maintain that momentum of investment.

“Committing to this once in a generation opportunity is not a decision I have taken lightly but this is a tremendously positive and cost effective step for policing and keeping people

safe.

“This new environmentally friendly facility is a key part of the estates strategy, which is also committed to retaining operational police stations in every district and borough across the

county. Together with the extra officers this will ensure Hertfordshire Constabulary is fit to respond to the challenges facing a 21 st century police service.”

