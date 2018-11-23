Home burglary and assault sparks CCTV appeal in Hemel Hempstead

Police are releasing CCTV images of individuals they would like to speak to following a burglary in Hemel Hempstead.

Between 4.30pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday, October 2, offender(s) gained entry to a property through the rear glass patio door in Acorn Road. They searched the property and stole items of jewellery and prescription medication.

CCTV image

The victim returned home and disturbed an offender, who then struck the victim on the back of the head and ran out through the back door into the garden. The victim was not injured.

It is believed the offenders exited a gold-coloured vehicle, believed to be a Renault Scenic, which was parked outside the victim’s property.

DC Jane Swift, who is investigating, said: “I’d like to speak to the men pictured as I believe they may have information that can help with our investigation.

“Anyone who recognises them can contact me by emailing me at jane.swift@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/42364/18 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

CCTV image

If you’d prefer to provide information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details at www.crimestoppers-uk.org