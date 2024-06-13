Highest number of vehicle thefts in Hertfordshire happened in Dacorum, new police figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data released by the police shows the highest number of vehicle thefts recorded in Hertfordshire happened in Dacorum.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that 82 vehicle thefts were recorded in Dacorum over the past year. This represented a 12.3 per cent increase from the previous 12 months.

Also, the force revealed that the highest increase was recorded in North Herts where a 45 per cent rise was recorded, in Broxbourne thefts were up 31 per cent.

The second-highest number of thefts was reported in Hertsmere (69), followed by Broxbourne (67), and Watford had the fourth-highest theft rate with 65 offences.

Vehicle theft figures have increased across Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Constabulary is warning residents that thefts have increased by just under five per cent since 1 April, compared to the same period last year.

Nicola Chamberlain, Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Prevention lead, said: “Thefts of vehicles have increased over the last few months, but some areas have been hit worse than others. Many of the vehicles targeted by thieves have been high value keyless entry vehicles, particularly during the evenings and overnight.

“We’re advising drivers to make sure vehicles are locked up before leaving them unattended and to consider using a good quality steering wheel lock, which is a great deterrent. If you have a keyless entry vehicle, use a signal blocking fob pouch (Faraday bag) and keep fobs and store any spare keys in a metal box when not in use, so that criminals can’t use signal relay devices to unlock and start your vehicle remotely.”

The police force has provided the following advice to residents:

-Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

-When at home, keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

-Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

-An approved strong full cover steering wheel lock prevents theft, even if the vehicle security system is bypassed.

-Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second-hand car.

-Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

-Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

-Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

-Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible as this can also act as a deterrent.

-Always consider parking in a car park that has been accredited with the police approved “Park Mark” scheme.

-Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

-Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

-For security products for your vehicles search the ‘accredited products’ page on the Secured by Design website a police-approved website.

Also, the force says residents can find more details on its crime prevention online page here.