High Street business's windows are smashed during Berkhamsted brawl

The incident took place on the High Street

A High Street business had its property damaged during a brawl in Berkhamsted.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that windows were shattered during a fight reported in Berkhamsted High Street on May 9.

It has been reported that the fight started between 8pm and midnight and involved at least two individuals. One person was repeatedly pushed into the windows at Knights Lettings during the altercation.

PC Jason Appleby, from the Dacorum Intervention team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation.

“If you saw what happened or have any further details, please get in touch by emailing me via [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that information can also be reported on its website, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/42704/25.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.