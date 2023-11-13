Herts Police and Crime Commissioner welcomes change in legislation over nitrous oxide

Nitrous oxide can be used legitimately in medical settings, in industry and catering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

POLICE and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has welcomed a change in legislation that now bans possession of nitrous oxide.

Last week nitrous oxide was classified as a controlled Class C drug, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And unlawful possession of the gas for its ‘psychoactive’ effects – or to ‘get a high’ – can now carry a sentence of up to two years, which has been welcomed by Mr Lloyd.

Nitrus oxide canisters. PHOTO: PernilleQvist - stock.adobe.com

“I’m delighted that today sees the implementation of the ban on nitrous oxide,” said Mr Lloyd.

“Those caught supplying this potentially dangerous drug – which is particularly used by and is dangerous for children and young people – will now be treated as drug dealers.

“Reducing drug related harm across our communities is a top priority for me and indeed for all PCCs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And this ban will ensure police officers are better equipped to deal with the problem in their communities and respond more effectively to residents concerns.

“Alongside the ban we must ensure that we continue to educate young people against risk taking with drugs and provide the right intervention and support.”

Following the change in the legislation, those found in ‘unlawful possession’ of nitrous oxide could face an unlimited fine, a visible community punishment or a caution.

Repeat serious offenders may face a prison sentence of up to two years, an unlimited fine, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement