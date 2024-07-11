Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man wanted in connection with a triple murder investigation in Hertfordshire has been located by the police.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed yesterday evening (10 July) that the man wanted in connection to three murders in Bushey had been located.

A day earlier the force had launched a manhunt to find Kyle Clifford, 26, of Enfield, North London. He was found by police officers yesterday afternoon in the London Borough.

Hertfordshire Constabulary also confirmed that Clifford was receiving medical treatment and found with injuries. He was not shot by police officers, despite concerns that he may have been carrying a crossbow.

Clifford is linked to murders committed in Ashlyn Close. Just before 7pm on Tuesday (9 July), police officers and paramedics attended the property and found three women seriously injured.

They were later pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency responders.

Yesterday, the BBC confirmed the identity of one of the victims, and confirmed all three were related to Five Live commentator John Hunt. It was announced that his wife, Carol, and two of their daughters, had been killed at the motor racing commentators home.

Hertfordshire Constabulary previously confirmed the ages of the deceased as 61, 28, and 25.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place. The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.

“Following extensive enquiries, the suspect has been located and nobody else is being sought in connection with the investigation at this time.

“We have had an overwhelming number of calls and would like to express our gratitude to the members of the public who have contacted us. We would still appeal for anyone with information or footage to please contact police directly and refrain from commenting on social media as this could affect the progress of the case. We have set up an information portal where people can submit any information, photos or video footage which they feel could assist us with our investigation.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Additional local officers will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Information can be reported to the police online, Hertfordshire Constabulary can be contacted via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Infauna.

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.