Free cybercrime advice sessions are being held at Hemel Hempstead Library.

Organised and delivered by specialist Cyber Protect officers from Hertfordshire Police, the sessions provide tips for avoiding the most common cybercrimes and how to recognise new ones.

The drop in events will include talks from the Victim Service team, Cyber Protect officers and Trading Standards. Hertfordshire Beacon Victim Care will also be in attendance.

The sessions are designed for those unable to find advice online.

The first event will take place on Friday September 8, between 10.45am and 4pm.

Details of further sessions can be found on the Hertfordshire Libraries information page. For advice on avoiding scams, information can be found via the Hertfordshire Police website.

Detective Inspector Pete Hankins said cybercrime is a growing threat.