Hertfordshire residents invited to dispose of soon-to-be illegal knives before new law

An amnesty period will start for the residents of Hertfordshire who own knives that will be made illegal next month, allowing them to dispose of the dangerous items.

From Tuesday 24 September 2024 it will be illegal to own certain styles of ‘zombie’ knives and machetes.

Information on which knives are now outlawed has been provided by the Government, and can be found in detail here.

Ahead of the law change, the government is introducing a surrender and compensation scheme for people who own these type of knives.

An illustration of an illegal knife from Hertfordshire Constabulary

The amnesty starts on Monday 26 August and continues until Monday 23 September. During this period knives can be surrendered at Hatfield, Stevenage and Watford police stations.

Hertfordshire Constabulary advises residents to check its website to find the opening times at various stations.

People surrendering knives that meet the Government’s criteria will be eligible for compensation from the Government.

Detective Sergeant Dan Stoddart, who is leading the campaign, said: “This is welcome secondary legislation that clarifies and enhances existing regulations which prohibit the sale and ownership of the types of knives we see all too often used in the commission of violent crimes or in the hands of young people on the streets of the United Kingdom.

“It builds on the foundation laid by the Offensive Weapons Act 2019, broadening the classification of what is a “zombie style knife” to a more operationally useful definition which should help officers identify and seize more weapons that could be used in the commission of violent crime on the streets.

“Police will be able to seize any such weapons they find and prosecute the owner. Possession of banned weapons, even if just in a drawer at home, can mean a prison sentence of more than four years. The criteria set out in the new law is quite specific – generally, any knife over eight inches in length and with one or more serrated edges could qualify, so if you own a knife which you think might be affected, please visit Gov.uk and read the details.”

When announcing the ban earlier this year, the Government said zombie-style knives are just as dangerous as traditional zombie knives, however, they do not have the same distinct images or threatening wording that incites violence.