Hertfordshire Police wants your views ahead of reviewing non-emergency services

Hertfordshire’s police chief is set to review the force’s non-emergency services.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd, is asking for the public’s thoughts on non-emergency services in the county.

The commissioner wants to know how people get in touch with police, what changes they’d like to see made to the force’s channels, and why.

A survey has been set up asking the public to rate Hertfordshire Constabulary’s services in terms of visibility and accessibility.

Results from the survey will be used to review the public’s experience of using non-emergency contact channels.

They could also lead to the introduction of new video chat facilities.

Specifically, the police chief is assessing how the public interacts with the police when there is no imminent danger, and the incident does not require an instant police response.

Among the current channels of contact are: the Herts Police website, webchat or police social media platforms, calling 101, emailing the police Safer Neighbourhood Team, or making an appointment to see an officer or PCSO at your home or at a police station.

Commissioner Lloyd said: “As a firm believer in local policing, I have ensured that a strong neighbourhood policing model has been maintained across the county, with each of our ten districts or boroughs having at least one operational station.

“Some of these have open front counter services, but at all of them appointments can be made in advance to speak to local officers. While some people prefer face-to-face contact there are lots of different ways to contact the Constabulary including online and by calling 101.

