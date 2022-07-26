Hertfordshire Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to who might be able to help their enquiries following incidents in Hemel Hempstead.

Police say that numerous victims have allegedly been scammed via Facebook Marketplace, with the suspects turning up to collect items and showing an image of a bank transfer on their phone which has then failed to materialise.

An alleged offence has also been identified in Luton.

Do you know who this is?

PC Christopher Short said: “We’ve already arrested a 23-year-old man from Luton on suspicion of two counts of fraud by false representation but our enquiries are continuing. We believe the person pictured could have vital information and we are keen to speak to him.”

PC Short added: “If you recognise him, or have information yourself, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me here quoting crime reference 41/9575/22.