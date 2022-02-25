Clive Porter

Hertfordshire Police have paid tribute to 'friend and former colleague' Cliver Porter who was murdered by the Grand Union Canal.

Sylwester Krajewski was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 63-year-old canal worker and former police officer Clive Porter from Tring.

Sylwester, who was a convicted murderer on the run from Polish authorities, must serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars.

Sylwester Krajewski

In a statement, Herts Police said: "Following the news of the guilty verdict and subsequent sentencing, our thoughts remain very much with Clive’s family, who have had to bear the tragic and senseless loss of a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather.

"Following a diligent investigation by our Thames Valley Police colleagues, it was proven that Sylwester Krajewski – who gave officers the false name of Daniel Wisniewski at the time of his arrest – fatally wounded Clive as he dutifully carried out his licensing manager role on the canal towpath last spring.

"Though we can all agree that the right result has been achieved, it will never bring Clive back. His death is a huge loss to his community, as those who knew him tell us that he was an exemplary police officer and a dedicated family man.

"Clive – who was based in his hometown of Tring for much of his career – took well-earned retirement from the constabulary in 2008 after an admirable service record spanning almost three decades.

"He was the epitome of a steadfast and reliable Police Constable, who was held in very high regard by both his colleagues and the community he was so passionate about.

"It’s clear he quickly gained the same admiration from his Canal and River Trust co-workers – and indeed all who met him – for his calm, dedicated and conscientious nature.

"Clive’s immeasurable loss will be forever felt by his family, friends, and colleagues. He will remain an inspiration to us all and will always be remembered for his unwavering dedication to policing.