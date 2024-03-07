Hertfordshire police officer recognised for helping to save the life of stabbing victim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hertfordshire police officer has been recognised by The Royal Humane Society for helping to save the life of stabbing victim.

The incident happened In February 2023, when police received reports that a man had been stabbed in Dolphin Square, Tring, and that the offenders were still nearby.

On arrival at the scene, PC Tom Winter immediately gave first aid to the victim who was bleeding significantly from his arm. He and another officer also gave first aid to another stab wound to prevent further blood loss.

PC Tom Winter from the Dacorum Intervention Team

When the ambulance crew arrived, the officers continued to assist the paramedic and went to hospital with the victim securing key evidence and providing excellent victim care.

The offenders were arrested at their home address nearby and subsequently charged and remanded.

A spokesperson for The Royal Humane Society, said: “There is no doubt that the quick and calm actions of PC Winter and his colleague saved the victim’s life.”

During another incident In December 2022, police located a vehicle in Dacorum which had seemingly lost control, veering off the road and crashing into a nearby block of flats. Although it happened at relatively low speed, it had caused the airbags to deploy.

PC Dom Pyburn based with the Road Policing Unit at the time of the incident

On arriving PC Elliot Gunn immediately began CPR on the motorist. PC Dom Pyburn arrived shortly afterwards and used a defibrillator on the patient. CPR was continued and PC Pyburn fitted the driver with a special tube to ensure his airway was not obstructed and administered oxygen.

While paramedics prepared to take over, Acting Sergeant Lucy Hodgson and a colleague continued CPR taking turns to give chest compressions.

As a direct result of their intervention, paramedics were able to detect a pulse. Despite their efforts, the driver did not survive, however, the quick response of officers meant his family knew everything possible was done to try and save his life.

Herts Constabulary Chief Constable, Charlie Hall, said: “Our officers and staff are dedicated to public service and quite often their quick actions are what makes the difference between life and death.

“While their efforts are not always successful, at the very least the families of the individuals involved are able to take some comfort in knowing that everything was done to try and save their loved one and that they were not alone in their hour of greatest need.

“Every day I am proud of the work that my officers and staff do and it was a pleasure to present these well earned awards and personally thank those involved.”